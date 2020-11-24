Ex-Long Island Medical Supplier Sentenced For Multi-Million Dollar Health Care Fraud

A former member of the “Most Wanted List” who fled to Haiti for more than a decade will spend years in prison and has been ordered to pay millions of dollars after admitting to his role in a health care fraud scheme on Long Island.

Etienne Allonce, the former co-owner of Medical Solutions Management in Hicksville, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court last year in Central Islip to health care fraud.

In addition to his prison term, Allonce was also ordered to pay $4,444,468 in restitution to his victims.

Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme said that between April 2003 and March 2007, Allonce and his wife, Michel Allonce submitted approximately $10 million in false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, seeking payment for supplies that were never actually delivered to nursing homes.

Allonce was expelled from Haiti last year where he had fled 11 years prior shortly before his indictment in the Eastern District of New York. Prior to his return to the United States, Allonce was placed on the Most Wanted List of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG).

“Allonce ran, but ultimately could not hide from the consequences of fleecing Medicare and Medicaid out of millions of dollars at taxpayers’ expense,” DuCharme said. “The defendant may have delayed the inevitable, but he has now faced justice for breaking the law.”

His wife was tried and convicted by a jury in August 2012. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison and ordered to forfeit $1.3 million in 2013 that was seized by the government.

“Our watchdog agency is dedicated to investigating those responsible for health care fraud, including this former Most Wanted health care fugitive, who stole taxpayer money meant to pay for legitimate patient care,” HHS-OIG Special Agent-in-Charge Scott Lampert said in a statement. “Working closely with our law enforcement partners, our agents will continue to hold such fraudsters accountable for their crimes.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.