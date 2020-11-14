Ex-LI Basketball Star Admits To Manslaughter For Fatal Crash Connected To Girlfriend's Death

A former Long Island college basketball standout has admitted to his role in a fatal high-speed chase in a jealous rage after waiting outside his ex-girlfriend’s home, authorities said.

Dana King, Jr., of Valley Stream, pleaded guilty on Friday, Nov. 13 to a pair of charges for his role in engaging the chase that ended in a fatal crash that took the life of a 22-year-old man and left his ex hospitalized.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said that at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, Jim Hayes, Jr. picked up Isabel Rodriguez from her Valley Stream home in a 2007 lime green BMW.

Approximately a block away from the home, Singas said that Rodriguez noticed King, her ex-boyfriend, driving a 2009 Audi behind them after waiting outside the home.

King proceeded to chase the BMW at a high rate of speed from Valley Stream to Hempstead, repeatedly striking the vehicle during the chase.

Singas said that when the two vehicles got to Baldwin Avenue in Hempstead, King rammed the Audi, at which point it went airborne and crashed into a fire hydrant and tree before coming to a rest.

The force of the vehicle caused King to lose control of the Audi, which struck two cars and spun out, coming to a stop several hundred feet away from the crash site.

Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene, and Rodriguez was rushed to Nassau University Medical Center, where she was treated for a broken arm and broken back.

“Dana King’s jealousy turned criminal as he recklessly drove at grossly excessive speeds and chasing the car containing his ex-girlfriend,” Singas said.

“The crash he caused senselessly killed 22-year-old Jim Hayes and seriously injured Isabel Rodriguez. We continue to send our condolences to both families”.

Specifically, King, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and assault.

When he is sentenced on Jan. 27, 2021, he is expected to receive a sentence of between five to 12 years in prison, followed by three years post-release supervision, at which point his license will also be revoked.

