Erratic, Wrong-Way Driver Hits 2 Cars In Head-On Southampton Crash, Police Say

A 48-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly driving erratically and striking two cars head on in Southampton, on County Road 39 near Shrubland Road (shown by the red pin), on Friday afternoon, Feb. 17.
A 48-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly driving erratically and striking two cars head on in Southampton, on County Road 39 near Shrubland Road (shown by the red pin), on Friday afternoon, Feb. 17.

A 48-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly striking two cars head on while driving erratically on Long Island, authorities said.

Several people called 911 at around 2:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, to report that the driver of a Honda had struck multiple highway signs and guard rails on Route 27 in Southampton, according to the Southampton Town Police Department.

Investigators said the driver, identified as Tatiana Martin, of Easthampton, then merged onto County Road 39, near the Southampton Golf Club, continuing to strike signs and driving on curbs.

While heading eastbound, Martin crossed into the westbound lanes near Shrubland Road, hitting a pickup truck and a van head on, according to police.

Martin was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of her injuries.

Both drivers of the other cars, a 61-year-old Westhampton woman and a 32-year-old Middle Island man, were not injured in the crash, police said.

Police issued Martin a ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

A portion of County Road 39 was closed for several hours while crews investigated the crash. Drivers were still encountering delays Friday evening. 

