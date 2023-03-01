Employee Admits Embezzling $250K From Summer Camp In Commack

A former employee at a summer camp on Long Island has admitted to embezzling a quarter million dollars from the organization.

Melanie Bergstedt, age 47, of Commack, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 1.

According to prosecutors, Bergstedt admitted that she intentionally stole approximately $250,000 from the Commack summer camp between 2016 and 2020 by diverting customer payments into her own bank accounts. The accounts were opened under similar names as the camp without the owner’s permission.

“This defendant placed her own greed above the welfare of children by stealing money earmarked for a summer camp and pocketed it for her own personal use,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“If you steal from local businesses, you are also harming the Suffolk County community at large. Accordingly, you will be held to account for your actions and legally forced to repay the money you stole.”

Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice John Collins ordered Bergstedt to pay restitution to the victim. If she fails to do so, she faces up to three to 15 years in prison.

Bergstedt is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8.

