East Setauket Cat Found After Missing For 10 Years, Will Be Reunited With Family In Spain

A cat named Mimi who went missing on Long Island a decade ago will soon travel abroad to be reunited with her family.

An individual brought the cat to the Brookhaven Town Animal Shelter and Adoption Center on Monday, Dec. 5, after feeding and caring for the animal for three months, the Town of Brookhaven announced.

After examining Mimi, the veterinary technician found that she had a microchip that traced her to a family in East Setauket.

The owners couldn't believe it when they learned Mimi had been found, as she was lost 10 years earlier, officials said.

The family had searched all over for her and believed she would never be found.

The owners had since moved to Spain with their three other cats and are now arranging an animal transport company to fly Mimi to Spain to be reunited with them, according to the report.

Officials said the Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is offering free neuter or spay, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test, flea and other tests with each adoption this holiday season.

The animal shelter is located at 300 Horseblock Road in Brookhaven and is open Mondays through Fridays from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

