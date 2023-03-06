Duo Nabbed In Fatal Stabbing Of Man On Port Jefferson Station Trail

Contact Us
Suffolk County Police arrested two suspects in the fatal stabbing of 39-year-old Benjamin Flores-Mendez at the Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station in June 2021.
Police have arrested two suspects in the fatal stabbing of a man found on a Long Island walking and biking trail.

Jose Martinez-Vazquez, age 24, and Tiffany Diaz-Cabrera, age 20, both of Port Jefferson Station, were arrested Sunday, March 5, for second-degree murder in the death of Benjamin Flores-Mendez, according to Suffolk County Police.

Flores-Mendez, of Port Jefferson Station, was found stabbed to death at the Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station, near Clifton Place, at around 1 a.m. on June 17, 2021.

The trail goes from Setauket to Port Jefferson Station.

Suffolk County Police did not speculate on a possible motive in the killing.

Martinez-Vazquez and Diaz-Cabrera were scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, March 6. 

