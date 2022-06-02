Duo Charged In Connection With Overdose Deaths Of Four On East End Of Long Island

Two Long Island men are facing charges for conspiring to distribute drugs that led to the deaths of four people in the East End last summer, federal prosecutors announced.

Riverhead residents Marquis Douglas - also known as “Prince,” and “President,” age 36 - and Jesse “Jah” Pace, age 38, were charged in Central Islip federal court with conspiring to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine.

Prosecutors said that the indictment also charges the two with the distribution of controlled substances resulting in four separate deaths on Aug. 13, 2021, and Douglas with possession of fentanyl and cocaine in Suffolk County last month.

“The defendants’ drug sales caused four overdose deaths in a single day last summer, contributing to the tragic history of the opioid epidemic that has claimed too many lives on Long Island,” US Attorney Breon Peace stated.

“Dealing deadly drugs in this district will be met with severe consequences,” he continued. “At the same time, we are working to reduce the availability of these drugs and prevent new addictions in our efforts to save lives.”

According to the indictment, Douglas and Pace allegedly distributed cocaine and a fentanyl analogue, known as flourofentanyl, which led to the deaths in the summer of 2021.

Douglas and Pace allegedly engaged in a years-long conspiracy to distribute more than:

Five kilograms of cocaine;

One kilogram of heroin;

280 grams of crack cocaine;

40 grams of fentanyl

A quantity of a fentanyl analogue.

In August of 2021, Douglas and Pace distributed cocaine laced with a fentanyl analogue in Greenport, prosecutors said. When their drugs were re-distributed at the street level, it caused the four fatal overdoses.

The bodies were found the following day, they added.

It is further alleged that while traveling as a passenger that was stopped for a traffic infraction in Suffolk County on Thursday, May 5, Douglas was busted with cocaine and fentanyl.

If convicted on the top charges, Douglas and Pace face life in prison.

“Tragically, as overdose deaths continue to rise, people are still peddling these poisons into our communities,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll said.

“Fortunately our focus on the illegal drug epidemic hasn't waned, and bringing Douglas and Pace to justice shows our pursuit of these dealers hasn't either.”

