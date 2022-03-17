Driver Rescued After LIRR Train Crashes Into Vehicle In Suffolk

A driver was hospitalized after the van he was driving was hit by a Long Island Railroad train.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around midnight on Wednesday, March, 16, on the Montauk Branch, when the van was struck by a westbound train, east of the Patchogue Station, MTA officials said.

Officials are not sure how the van got onto the tracks, railroad officials said.

Following the crash, service on the Montauk Branch was suspended between Sayville and Bellport.

The driver of the vehicle was rescued from the vehicle by emergency personnel and transported alive to a nearby hospital, they added.

All passengers aboard the incident train were safely transferred to shuttle buses.

Full service on the Montauk Branch was restored at 2:45 a.m., Thursday, March 17, with trains operating on or close to schedule.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.