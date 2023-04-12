Double-Fatal: 2 Killed, Child Seriously Injured In Holbrook Crash

Two people were killed and a child seriously injured in a midday Long Island crash.

It happened at the intersection of Westbound Veterans Memorial Highway, and Coates Avenue in Holbrook on Wednesday, April 12 at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Emanuel Dandrea, age 74, of Shoreham was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when he attempted to make a left-hand turn toward southbound Coates Avenue and collided with a 2002 Honda motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway, Suffolk County Police said.

Both Dandrea and the driver of the motorcycle, Alaaeldien Elfaham, age 23, of Deer Park, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Equinox, Alana Lika, age 11, of Holbrook, was transported in an ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries.

An 8-year-old female in the vehicle was also taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.