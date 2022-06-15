Detours To Start On Sunrise Highway In Islip

Be ready for potential delays along Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County.

Road crews will have overnight detours in place near Brentwood Road (Exit 44) in Islip beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to the Department of Transportation.

The exit on the westbound side will be closed while crews remove an overhead sign structure.

Work should wrap up by 5 a.m., officials said.

In the meantime, drivers were advised to get off on Fifth Avenue/Suffolk County Route 13 and head east on South Service Road to access Brentwood Road.

North Service Road will be detoured onto northbound Saxone Avenue and then to westbound Spur Drive for access to Brentwood Road.

Transportation officials urged drivers to slow down through the stretch and reminded motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

