State officials announced a planned overnight detour on the Long Island Expressway.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that the westbound LIE at Exit 51 (State Route 231) in Huntington will be detoured onto the North Service Road on Tuesday, July 19.

The detour will take place from 10 p.m. that night until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, to facilitate bridge maintenance work, officials said.

