Deer Park Man Sentenced For Murdering Wife, Attempting Suicide In Front Of Young Children

A Long Island man who shot and killed his wife in front of their young children has been sentenced.

Deer Park resident Paul Bonny, age 35, was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison after pleading guilty in April to second-degree murder in Suffolk County.

According to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, Bonny admitted to the court that on Nov. 9, 2020, he shot his wife with the intent to kill her.

The investigation determined that Bonny and his wife, Cathiana, were arguing in the driveway of their Deer Park residence when he fatally shot her in front of their children - ages 6 and 12, who were nearby.

Tierney said that Bonny pulled out a handgun in front of the children, firing three shots that struck his wife in the head and torso. He then turned the gun on himself.

Cathiana Bonny was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Paul Bonny ultimately recovered and was charged with murder on Nov. 22, 2020.

“Due to his own outrageously selfish conduct, this defendant deprived his two children of their own mother by killing her in front of them,” Tierney said. “Now, he will have to live with the consequences of those actions by spending a significant jail sentence in a place where he can no longer endanger his family or the community.”

