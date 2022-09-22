Deer Park Man Admits To Selling Fentanyl To West Babylon Man Who Fatally Overdosed

A 33-year-old Long Island man admitted he sold fentanyl to a man who fatally overdosed during a virtual Narcotics Anonymous meeting earlier this year.

Vito Frabizio, of Deer Park, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Thursday, Sept. 22.

On March 8, police responded to a report that a West Babylon man died of an overdose, Tierney said.

The man was reportedly found dead in his bed by his girlfriend while he was attending a virtual Narcotics Anonymous meeting over Zoom.

Officers recovered two bags that contained fentanyl and a fentanyl and heroin mixture, according to the report.

Police learned that Frabizio sold the two packages of drugs to the man a day earlier after reviewing the man's cellphone, Tierney said.

Frabizio then spoke to an undercover Suffolk County Police officer on March 9 and directed the officer to go to the Sayville Motor Lodge, where he sold the officer fentanyl and cocaine, the DA's Office said.

Police arrested Frabizio, and a search warrant uncovered additional drugs, drug paraphernalia, and cash in the motel room, Tierney said.

Frabizio was then released on his own recognizance as his charges were not bail eligible under New York law.

On March 25, he was arrested again after contacting an undercover officer with a co-defendant and arranging to sell fentanyl and cocaine, Tierney said.

According to the report, Frabizio and the co-defendant allegedly sold fentanyl and cocaine to the undercover officer at a different location in West Babylon.

They were arrested during the transaction, the DA's Office said.

The DA's Office said a search of the West Babylon apartment resulted in the seizure of:

An eighth of an ounce of fentanyl

One plastic bag containing a quantity of cocaine

29 blue round tablets, which tested positive for fentanyl

A cellphone that was later discovered to be the same phone number used to communicate with the undercover officer

A digital scale

Frabizio is set to be sentenced on Friday, Nov. 18, Tierney said.

