Deadly Crash Update: Driver Who Fled 7-Vehicle Wreck In Holbrook Caught, Police Say

A man who fled on foot following a deadly, seven-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway has been arrested, authorities said.

Christopher Macri, age 29, of Copiague, was arrested Wednesday, March 8, according to Suffolk County Police.

It came days after emergency crews were called at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, with reports of a multi-vehicle crash in Holbrook on Sunrise Highway (Route 27), between Broadway and Lincoln Boulevard.

Investigators said the driver of a Toyota Celica, 22-year-old Saula-Bueno Kelvin, of Bay Shore, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Three other drivers were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Two drivers were not injured.

Macri, who was driving a 2012 Mazda, reportedly fled the scene on foot. Officers located him Wednesday in a stolen car on West Drive in Copiague, according to police.

He is facing the following charges:

Leaving the scene of an incident with a fatality

Grand larceny - third degree

Criminal possession of stolen property - third degree

Macri was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, March 9, at First District Court in Central Islip.

