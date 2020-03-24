Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Breaking News: COVID-19: Five More Long Island Fatalities Reported, Bringing Total To 27
News

COVID-19: Suffolk County DA Tests Positive

Kathy Reakes
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini has tested positive for COVID-19.
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Democratic Committee

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to multiple sources.

Sini, who is reportedly not showing any symptoms, is in self-quarantine, but still working from his home.

Sources say Sini was diagnosed about a week ago and has notified health department officials. More than 80 percent of his staff is working remotely.

As of Tuesday, March 24, there were a reported 1,880 cases of COVID-19 in Suffolk County and 17 deaths to date.

