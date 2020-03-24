COVID-19: Suffolk County DA Tests Positive

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to multiple sources.

Sini, who is reportedly not showing any symptoms, is in self-quarantine, but still working from his home.

Sources say Sini was diagnosed about a week ago and has notified health department officials. More than 80 percent of his staff is working remotely.

As of Tuesday, March 24, there were a reported 1,880 cases of COVID-19 in Suffolk County and 17 deaths to date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.