COVID-19: Spike In Suffolk Cases Linked To July 4th Party Where 35 Percent Test Positive

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County has been traced back to a Fourth of July party where attendees failed to adhere to state guidelines for stopping the spread of the virus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday, July 14 that state and local contact tracing efforts found that 35 percent of people who attended the event became infected with the virus after not social distancing or wearing face coverings.

The 35 percent of party-goers represented more than a third of everyone who was in attendance at the bash. State officials did not release the name of the town where the party was held.

Long Island has seen a rise in positive cases in recent days from those being tested for COVID-19. The infection rate on Long Island over the past three days is as follows:

Saturday, July 11: 0.9 percent;

Sunday, July 12: 1.5 percent;

Monday, July 13: 2.0 percent.

Long Island’s infection rate on Monday, July 13 was the highest in the state, ahead of the Capital Region (1.7 percent), New York City (1.4 percent), and the Finger Lakes (1.4 percent).

"New Yorkers showed incredible courage and resiliency throughout this pandemic, and nowhere is their work more evident than in the numbers we release every day, including in New York City, once a global hotspot," Cuomo said.

"However, the success of our efforts depends on citizens' willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, and rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress.”

In the past 24 hours, there have been 102 new positive COVID-19 cases reported, bringing the total to 42,214 during the pandemic. Nassau reported 69 new cases of the virus, for a total of 42,423 positive cases.

"It's also clear based on contact tracing that many of the new cases in New York are a result of a lack of compliance during the July 4 weekend and illustrate how quickly the virus spreads, with one party, for example, infecting more than a third of attendees," Cuomo said.

"I cannot be more clear: Look at what's happening in the rest of the country — if we are not smart, if we don't wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike,” he said. “No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant."

