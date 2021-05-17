COVID-19: New Walk-In, Pop-Up Vaccination Site To Open On Long Island

After a successful rollout of a free transit ride pop-up pilot COVID-19 vaccination sites at MTA stations across New York, the state announced it will be expanding its efforts, including a new site on Long Island.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday, May 10 that new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites will be set up in New York City, Long Island, and Hudson Valley, serving up to 300 walk-in appointments per day.

In five days, Cuomo said that a total of 5,701 COVID-19 vaccines were administered at MTA sites.

Following the success of the pilot during its first week, Cuomo announced that seven MTA sites will be administering the vaccines, including the LIRR station at Hicksville, which will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Tuesday, May 18 through Saturday, May 22.

The sites will be utilizing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, so travelers will not have to return to get a second shot.

“More New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day, but the vaccination rate is slowing and we need to get creative to continue getting shots in arms," Cuomo said. "Incentives like those offered by the MTA are important tools we can use to reach New Yorkers who haven't gotten vaccinated yet, and they've been successfully implemented at eight previously opened locations.

“We're building on that success to launch three new pop-up vaccination sites at MTA station stops, expanding our reach even further and improving access to the vaccine throughout downstate New York."

According to Cuomo, the MTA will provide incentives to get vaccinated at the sites, including a free seven-day MetroCard or free round trip Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North ticket.

Anyone planning on getting vaccinated has been advised to allow themselves additional time for their commute to accommodate the process.

“The addition of these new sites is great news for our customers, our employees, and for New York," MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye said. "These sites will help us get more and more people vaccinated as they come through the MTA system - and continue our efforts to help lead the region's recovery from the pandemic at this crucial moment.”

