COVID-19: New Rundown Of Long Island Cases, Deaths

There have now been more than 31,000 confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in both Suffolk and Nassau County, officials announced.

As of Friday, April 24, there have been 32,765 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, with Suffolk just behind at 31,160.

Since the pandemic began 55 days ago, there have been 1,471 COVID-19 deaths in Nassau, and 993 in Suffolk, though hospitalization rates continue to tick down in both counties for the 10th straight day.

In Nassau, Hempstead (1,598 cases) has seen the most cases, followed by Freeport (1,138), Elmont (965), Valley Stream (903), Uniondale (824), Levittown (770), Hicksville (741), East Meadow (701), Glen Cove (642), Franklin Square (623), and Long Beach (564).

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in every Nassau County municipality besides Port Washington, Atlantic Beach West, and Jones Beach Barrier Island.

In Suffolk, the most cases have been reported in Islip (8,940), ahead of Brookhaven (6,454), Babylon (5,068), Huntington (3,637), and Smithtown (1,662). Other cases were reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, East Hampton, and Shelter Island.

"This has been daunting, but we are Long Islanders, and we are New Yorkers, and we are Americans, and we're in this together," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "We're resilient, we can adapt, and we will meet the moment. So let's continue to fight this virus with the bravery and love we've been demonstrating.

"Instead of letting this bring us down, let's continue to rise up," she continued. "Let's continue protecting each other and let's work together to make sure (we) come together stronger and better than ever."

Since the outbreak began 55 days ago, there have been a total of 16,162 deaths due to COVID-19 statewide. The hospitalization and intubation rate continue to drop in New York, though there were 1,296 new hospitalizations for the virus overnight. There have been more than 263,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state since March 1.

"All evidence suggests that we're on the downside of the curve," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. "We're worried about a potential second wave, or for the virus to come back in the fall. "That means this game isn't over yet.

"This means the game could be at halftime, so it's important to make sure we're learning the lessons of what has happened thus far. Let's be truthful with ourselves, look at what happened, and determine what we should learn from what happened so far so we don't make the same mistakes again."

