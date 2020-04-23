COVID-19: New Rundown Of Long Island Cases As Death Toll Tops 2,500

More than 2,500 Long Islanders have died since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) broke out 54 days ago, according to officials.

As of Thursday, April 23, Nassau County has a reported 32,124 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have resulted in 1,471 deaths. In Suffolk, there have been nearly 30,000 confirmed cases reported, resulting in 959 deaths.

Hospitalizations are down in both counties, as the state has seen COVID-19 cases stabilizing and more people being discharged from hospitals.

In Nassau, Hempstead (1,559 cases) has seen the most cases, followed by Freeport (1,109), Elmont (950), Valley Stream (882), Uniondale (790), Levittown (750), Hicksville (728), East Meadow (693), Glen Cove (626), Franklin Square (612), and Long Beach (559).

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in every Nassau County municipality besides Port Washington, Atlantic Beach West, and Jones Beach Barrier Island.

In Suffolk, the most cases have been reported in Islip (8,578), ahead of Brookhaven (6,197), Babylon (4,863), Huntington (3,532), and Smithtown (1,610). Other cases were reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, East Hampton, and Shelter Island.

A random sampling of 3,000 New Yorkers found that the current infection rate in the state is nearly 14 percent. On Long Island, 16.7 percent of those tested had COVID-19 antibodies, which was "significantly worse" than Westchester and Rockland counties, though lower than the rate in New York City.

Statewide, there were 438 more COVID-19 deaths reported on Day 54 of the pandemic - the lowest in more than a week - though the death toll in New York has climbed to 15,740. There were 1,359 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which has remained relatively steady for three days, as it continues to decline.

