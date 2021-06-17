Contact Us
COVID-19: New Pop-Up Vaccination Site Scheduled On Long Island

Zak Failla
A new COVID-19 vaccine pop-up has been scheduled on Long Island.
A new COVID-19 vaccine pop-up has been scheduled on Long Island. Photo Credit: flickr/New York Governor's Office

Though New York has hit the 70 percent vaccination rate that lifted most COVID-19 restrictions statewide, a new pop-up vaccination site has been planned on Long Island.

There will be a dozen new pop-up sites scheduled across the state in the coming days, including one in Nassau County at Northwell Health on Marcus Avenue in New Hyde Park that will be open on Friday, June 18.

 “Today's announcement builds on New York's commitment to bring the vaccine to communities across the state through pop-up vaccination sites,” officials said. “Since Jan. 15, more than 250 community-based pop-up sites have administered more than 90,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Statewide, a total of 20,372,195 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, representing 70.4 percent of adults over the age of 18. A total of 58.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose as of Thursday, June 17.

