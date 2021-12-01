Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
COVID-19: New Long Island Vaccine Pop-Up Sites Open

Nicole Valinote
A #VaxtoSchool pop-up site
A #VaxtoSchool pop-up site Photo Credit: New York State Department of Health

New York state officials have announced a series of COVID-19 vaccination pop-up sites at a site on Long Island.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 1, saying the sites are part of the state's #VaxtoSchool campaign to increase vaccination among school-aged children. 

The four pop-up sites will provide vaccines for those ages 12 and older, and they will all be held at the New Hyde Park Fire Department, located at 15555 Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park.

The pop-up sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for four straight days: Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 4.

"Parents and guardians, your child's greatest defense against COVID-19 is the vaccine," Hochul said. "The best tool we have to keep our kids, families, and schools safe is ensuring New York's students are fully vaccinated. 

"As families gather this holiday season, I encourage parents to take advantage of our #VaxtoSchool sites and get their children vaccinated. It is easy, accessible, and convenient - so do not wait." 

