COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Latest County Totals

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island saw another uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Monday, Oct. 12.

Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 2,190 test results were reported statewide on Sunday, Oct. 11, yielding 81 positives or a 3.70 percent positivity rate. 

In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 89,603 test results were reported, yielding 948 positives or a 1.05 percent positivity rate.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

  • Friday, Oct. 9: 1.1 percent
  • Saturday, Oct. 10: 1.0 percent
  • Sunday, Oct. 11: 1.2 percent

In Nassau County, 65 new cases were reported on Sunday, with another 62 in Suffolk County.

There were 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,587 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 878 (+58)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 122
  • Hospital Counties - 39
  • Number ICU - 185 (-1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 86 (+2)
  • Total Discharges - 77,691 (+60)
  • Deaths - 12

