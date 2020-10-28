COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

Long Island saw another uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the New York State's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.8 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.3 percent.

A total of 129,660 test results were reported to New York State on Tuesday, Oct. 27 with 2,031 positives for an overall positivity rate of 1.5 percent.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days on Long Island:

Saturday, Oct. 24: 1.3 percent

Sunday, Oct. 25: 1.2 percent

Monday, Oct. 26: 1.6 percent

Tuesday, Oct. 27: 1.9 percent

In Nassau County, 167 new cases were reported on Tuesday (up 48 from a day earlier), with another 169 in Suffolk County (up 57 from the previous day).

There were 15 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with one on Long Island (in Nassau County) -- bringing the total to 25,773 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,085 (+2)

Patients Newly Admitted - 153

Hospital Counties - 44

Number ICU - 236 (+3)

Number ICU with Intubation - 120 (+0)

Total Discharges - 79,366 (+136)

Deaths - 15

