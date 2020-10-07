COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

Long Island saw another uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days on Long Island:
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 0.9 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 0.9 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 1.1 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 1.2 percent
In Nassau County, 124 new cases were reported on Tuesday (up 34 from a day earlier) with another 109 in Suffolk County (up 20 from the previous day).
There were eight deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,545 during the pandemic.
Here is overall state data for Tuesday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 748 (+43)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 129
- Hospital Counties - 36
- Number ICU - 176 (+18)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (+0)
- Total Discharges - 77,267 (+75)
- Deaths - 8
