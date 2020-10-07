COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

Long Island saw another uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days on Long Island:

Saturday, Oct. 3: 0.9 percent

Sunday, Oct. 4: 0.9 percent

Monday, Oct. 5: 1.1 percent

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 1.2 percent

In Nassau County, 124 new cases were reported on Tuesday (up 34 from a day earlier) with another 109 in Suffolk County (up 20 from the previous day).

There were eight deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,545 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 748 (+43)

Patients Newly Admitted - 129

Hospital Counties - 36

Number ICU - 176 (+18)

Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (+0)

Total Discharges - 77,267 (+75)

Deaths - 8

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.