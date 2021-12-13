COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increases In Cases, Infection Rate

More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Long Island, which is approaching a 6.5 percent positive infection rate as variants of the virus are spreading.

In the latest update from the state Department of Health, Long Island's seven-day average percentage of positive test results rose from 6.20 percent to 6.49 percent in the past three days.

Only the Hudson Valley (4.55 percent) and New York City (2.70 percent) are among the state's 10 regions below a 6 percent positivity rate.

Statewide, the positive infection rate dipped slightly, from 4.66 percent to 4.61, according to the Department of Health's latest update.

In Suffolk, 1,227 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections brought the total to 267,652 countywide, while there were 943 new cases in Nassau as the total there hit 235,824 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Omicron variant continues to be a concern on Long Island, with four confirmed cases in Suffolk, and the first two in Nassau reported over the weekend.

Sixty new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including one in Suffolk as the total number rose to 3,712, while the death toll in Nassau rose by two to 3,348.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 9.53 percent (down .35 percent from the previous day);

Finger Lakes: 8.54 percent (down .19 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 7.77 percent (down .29 percent);

North Country: 7.76 percent (up .03 percent);

Central New York: 7.45 percent (down .04 percent);

Capital Region: 6.54 percent (down .06 percent);

Long Island : 6.49 percent (up .15 percent);

: 6.49 percent (up .15 percent); Southern Tier: 6.25 percent (up .22 percent);

Hudson Valley: 4.55 percent (up .02 percent);

New York City: 2.70 percent (up .14 percent).

Each region's 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Thursday, Dec. 9: 63.93 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 63.58 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 61.72 new cases.

Central New York

Thursday, Dec. 9: 69.19 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 68.46 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 64.96 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Thursday, Dec. 9: 72.68 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 67.48 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 65.68 new cases.

Long Island

Thursday, Dec. 9: 60.74 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 64.24 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 64.90 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Thursday, Dec. 9: 43.63 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 45.56 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 45.78 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Thursday, Dec. 9: 80.57 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 80.86 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 77.21 new cases.

New York City

Thursday, Dec. 9: 31.43 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 34.12 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 37.03 new cases.

North Country

Thursday, Dec. 9: 69.39 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 69.15 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 68.64 new cases.

Southern Tier

Thursday, Dec. 9: 78.44 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 81.90 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 85.42 new cases.

Western New York

Thursday, Dec. 9: 77.68 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 73.21 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 70.64 new cases.

New York State

Thursday, Dec. 9: 49.81 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 51.13 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 51.98 new cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Monday, Dec. 13:

Brookhaven: 81,103;

Islip: 63,565;

Babylon: 37,897;

Huntington: 30,842;

Smithtown: 20,412;

Southampton: 7,968;

Riverhead: 4,778;

East Hampton: 2,362;

Southold: 2,110;

Shelter Island: 100.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau have been recorded in:

Levittown: 7,922;

Hempstead: 6,029;

Hicksville: 5,871;

Freeport: 5,440;

Valley Stream: 5,230;

Oceanside: 4,735;

Elmont: 4,447;

Long Beach: 4,446;

Franklin Square: 4,383;

Glen Cove: 2,852;

Massapequa: 3,569;

Uniondale: 3,486;

Woodmere: 3,236;

Rockville Centre: 3,307;

Baldwin: 3,157;

North Massapequa: 2,998;

Wantagh: 2,993;

Plainview: 2,918;

North Bellmore: 2,841;

East Massapequa: 2,792;

West Hempstead: 2,788;

Merrick: 2,776;

Garden City: 2,660;

Lynbrook: 2,595;

Mineola: 2,577;

Massapequa Park: 2,569;

Seaford: 2,566;

Bethpage: 2,461.

There were 249,793 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 11,577 newly confirmed infections for a 4.63 percent positive daily infection rate.

Twenty-nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 3,574 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 93.3 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 80.8 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 81.9 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 13, 2,039,061 (1,587 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,813,213 (1,957 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"The COVID-19 winter surge has significantly limited hospital bed capacity in many parts of the state, which is why it is more important than ever that we utilize the tools we have at our disposal to keep ourselves and our families safe and healthy this season," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The vaccine is effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19, and I encourage every New Yorker to get theirs, or their booster, as soon as possible.

"Wear a mask, wash your hands, and remember we are not powerless. Do everything you can to protect your community."

