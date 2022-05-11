COVID-19: Long Island Sees Increases In Infection Rate, Cases; Latest Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island is approaching double digits as New York continues to contend with the latest surge of fresh cases of the virus.

In Nassau and Suffolk counties, the seven-day average percent of positive tests rose to 9.96, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health on Tuesday, May 10, up from 8.37 percent a week prior.

Statewide, the average infection rate is on the decline, dipping from 7.23 percent on Saturday, May 7 to 7.03 percent of those tested on Monday, May 9.

Twenty-one new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update, including five in Suffolk and three in Nassau to bring the total number of fatalities during the pandemic up to 4,394 and 3,850, respectively.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on May 10:

Western New York: 18.25 percent;

Finger Lakes: 13.56 percent;

Capital Region: 12.42 percent;

Central New York: 10.26 percent;

Long Island : 9.96 percent;

: 9.96 percent; Southern Tier: 9.74 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 9.74 percent;

North Country: 8.81 percent;

Hudson Valley: 6.88 percent;

New York City: 4.67 percent.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

May 7: 54.28 new cases;

May 8: 54.87 new cases;

May 9: 55 new cases.

Central New York

May 7: 43.53 new cases;

May 8: 43.27 new cases;

May 9: 42.72 new cases.

Finger Lakes

May 7: 42.64 new cases;

May 8: 43.34 new cases;

May 9: 43.90 new cases.

Long Island

May 7: 51.84 new cases;

May 8: 53.10 new cases;

May 9: 54.76 new cases.

Hudson Valley

May 7: 43.74 new cases;

May 8: 45.24 new cases;

May 9: 45.93 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

May 7: 48.98 new cases;

May 8: 50.66 new cases;

May 9: 51.57 new cases.

New York City

May 7: 44.25 new cases;

May 8: 44.47 new cases;

May 9: 43.88 new cases.

North Country

May 7: 37.40 new cases;

May 8: 36.96 new cases;

May 9: 37.75 new cases.

Southern Tier

May 7: 51.79 new cases;

May 8: 52.15 new cases;

May 9: 53.64 new cases.

Western New York

May 7: 60.13 new cases;

May 8: 61.21 new cases;

May 9: 62.43 new cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of May 10:

Brookhaven: 126,175 (259.56 cases per 100,000 residents);

Islip: 97,008 (292.03);

Babylon: 59,301 (252.04);

Huntington: 48,999 (216.71);

Smithtown: 31,314 (266.92);

Southampton: 12,388 (214.30);

Riverhead: 7,890 (234.24);

East Hampton: 4,103 (187.82);

Southold: 3,659 (164.91);

Shelter Island: 154 (55.14).

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases, by community, in Nassau are being reported in:

Hempstead: 4,168;

Levittown: 4,515;

Hicksville: 3,669;

Valley Stream: 3,618;

Freeport: 3,469;

East Meadow: 2,975;

Oceanside: 2,837;

Elmont: 2,836;

Glen Cove: 2,751;

Long Beach: 2,526;

Uniondale: 2,511;

Franklin Square: 2,508;

Baldwin: 2,234;

Plainview: 2,111.

One hundred and thirty-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,369 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 90.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 77 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of May 10, 2,208,798 (400 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,967,419 (331 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

On Long Island, there have also been a total of 1,276,840 booster shots administered, including 1,821 in the past 24 hours and 16,885 in the previous seven days.

"We have come a long way in the past two years, so let's continue to use the tools we know help protect against, treat and prevent serious illness from COVID-19," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "I know first-hand how tests can help stop the spread to our vulnerable loved ones, so let's keep using this critical tool.

"I also encourage every New Yorker to make sure you are fully vaccinated and up to date on your booster doses. And if you test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments," she continued. "This is how we will continue to move forward through the pandemic safely."

