COVID-19: Long Island Sees Increases In Cases, Infection Rate; Latest Breakdown By Community

Long Island continues to see a rise in new COVID-19 infections as the region and state continue to see the positive infection rate climbing after plateauing following the winter surge of the virus.

In the past week, the average seven-day average COVID-19 positive infection rate on Long Island rose from 1.91 percent on Monday, March 21 to 2.54 of those tested on Monday, March 28, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

The rise marks the seventh-straight day that Long Island has seen its infection rate climbing.

Statewide, the positivity rate is also surging, up from 1.78 percent to 2.43 percent during the same time frame.

Nine new virus-related deaths were reported in New York, according to the Department of Health, including two in Suffolk to bring the number of fatalities to 4,361 since the pandemic began more than two years ago, and one new death was confirmed in Nassau as the death toll hit 3,822.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Tuesday, March 29:

Central New York: 9.11 percent (down .03 percent from the previous day);

Mohawk Valley: 3.83 percent (up .10 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.61 percent (up .16 percent);

Capital Region: 3.44 percent (up .06 percent);

Finger Lakes: 3.04 percent (up .06 percent);

North Country: 2.94 percent (down .13 percent);

Long Island : 2.54 percent (up .08 percent);

Mid-Hudson: 2.33 percent (up .04 percent);

Western New York: 2.33 percent (up .10 percent);

New York City: 1.80 percent (up .05 percent).

The number of new cases being reported is also on a slight rise. Each region’s seven-day average of new cases per 100,00 population:

Central New York: 48.65 new cases (up from 46.46 the previous day);

Southern Tier: 23.65 new cases (up from 22.54 the previous day);

Mohawk Valley: 18.60 new cases (up from 17.37 the previous day);

New York City: 15.02 new cases (up from 14.48 the previous day);

North Country: 15.00 new cases (down from 15.51);

Capital Region: 13.15 new cases (down from 12.61 the previous day);

Mid-Hudson: 12.67 new cases (up from 11.81 the previous day);

Finger Lakes: 12.47 cases (up from 11.76 the previous day);

Long Island : 11.66 new cases (up from 11.05 the previous day);

Western New York: 9.69 new cases (up from 9.42 the previous day).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of March 29:

Brookhaven: 131,296;

Islip: 103,291;

Babylon: 63,129;

Huntington: 50,749;

Smithtown: 31,714;

Southampton: 13,368;

Riverhead: 8,198;

East Hampton: 4,639;

Southold: 3,623;

Shelter Island: 146.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases, by community, in Nassau are being reported in:

Hempstead: 3,942;

Levittown: 3,876;

Freeport: 3,469;

Valley Stream: 3,311;

Hicksville: 3,292;

East Meadow: 2,975;

Elmont: 2,631;

Oceanside: 2,446;

Glen Cove: 2,411;

Uniondale: 2,372;

Franklin Square: 2,219;

Long Beach: 2,184;

Baldwin: 2,022.

Twenty-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted from New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus rose to 845 statewide.

The number of patients being hospitalized in New York has now held steady under 1,000 for the 11th-straight day.

On Long Island, there are a total of 140 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, 57 of whom were admitted due to the virus or virus-related complications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 89.5 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 76.1 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of March 29, 2,192,775 (396 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,952,602 (308 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

On Long Island, there have also been a total of 1,140,243 booster shots administered, including 890 in the past 24 hours and 6,695 in the previous seven days.

"As we continue to closely monitor an uptick in cases, particularly in Central New York, I want to remind New Yorkers that the vaccine and booster are our best tools to move forward safely through this pandemic," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"This is the time to remain vigilant, so please get fully vaccinated and boosted as soon as you can. If you feel sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments."

