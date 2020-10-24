Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Long Island Sees Increase In Positive Testing Rate; Latest County Totals

COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island saw another uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 2.58 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.13 percent. 

Within the focus areas, 19,799 test results were reported Friday, Oct. 23, yielding 511 positives.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 137,141 test results were reported, yielding 1,550 positives. 

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 21: 1.0 percent
  • Thursday, Oct. 22: 1.1 percent
  • Friday, Oct. 23: 1.6 percent

In Nassau County, 161 new cases were reported on Friday, with another 163 in Suffolk County.

There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with one on Long Island (in Nassau County) -- bringing the total to 25,718 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,045 (+22)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 152
  • Hospital Counties - 43
  • Number ICU - 231 (+8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 113 (+4)
  • Total Discharges - 78,960 (+106)
  • Deaths - 11  

