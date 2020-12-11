COVID-19: Long Island Sees 1,800-Plus New Cases; Here's Latest Breakdown By Community

There were 1,834 newly confirmed COVID-19 reported on Long Island as both Nassau and Suffolk Counties continue to combat the second wave of the virus that's swept through the fall.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, There were 1,075 new cases in Suffolk, bringing the total to 72,118 since the pandemic began, while an additional 759 infections were reported in Nassau, as the total reached 68,737 as of Friday, Dec. 11.

Overall infection rates of those tested on Long Island held steady at 4.3 percent in Nassau and 4.4 percent in Suffolk.

The infection rate on Long Island over the past week, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health:

Friday, Dec. 4: 1: 31,334 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 1,762 positive cases for an infection rate of 5.6 percent;

Saturday, Dec. 5: 33,834 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 1,858 positive cases for an infection rate of 5.5 percent;

Sunday, Dec. 6: 23,932 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 1,282 positive cases for an infection rate of 5.4 percent;

Monday, Dec. 7: 32,637 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 2,027 positive cases for an infection rate of 6.2 percent;

Tuesday, Dec. 8: 30,293 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 1,680 positive cases for an infection rate of 5.5 percent;

Wednesday, Dec. 9: 33,002 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 2,833 positive cases for an infection rate of 5.7 percent;

Thursday, Dec. 10: 33,038 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 2,834 positive cases for an infection rate of 5.6 percent.

The average rolling positivity rate over the past seven days on Long Island rose from 5.2 percent to 5.7 percent during that span, while the 14-day average spiked from 4.4 percent to 5.3 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Dec. 11:

Islip: 19,763;

Brookhaven: 18,591;

Babylon: 10,721;

Huntington: 8,528;

Smithtown: 4,867;

Southampton: 2,104;

Riverhead: 1,346;

Southold: 644;

East Hampton: 582;

Shelter Island: 20.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 3,145;

Freeport: 2,573;

Levittown: 2,018;

Elmont: 2,016;

Uniondale: 1,927;

Hicksville: 1,854;

Valley Stream: 1,817;

East Meadow: 1,604;

Glen Cove: 1,551;

Franklin Square: 1,394;

Long Beach: 1,375;

Oceanside: 1,142;

Woodmere: 1,124;

Baldwin: 1,076;

Roosevelt: 987;

North Valley Stream: 880;

Plainview: 890.

New Cassel: 837.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, 212,672 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 10,595 positive cases for a 4.98 percent overall infection rate. Another 157 patients were admitted to New York hospitals, bringing the total to 5,321 statewide, with 1,007 in ICU beds, and 546 intubated.

Statewide, there have been a total of 21.5 million COVID-19 tests administered, with 753,837 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there have been a total of 27,587 COVID-19-related deaths.

