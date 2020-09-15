COVID-19: Long Island School Closed For In-Person Classes After Staffer Tests Positive

A Long Island school is closed for in-person learning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

South Woods Middle School in Syosset will be having its second straight day of virtual learning on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

On Monday, Sept. 14, the Nassau County Department of Health started to conduct contact tracing.

"Due to the circumstances surrounding this case, the investigation required the coordination of both the Nassau and Suffolk County Departments of Health, which added to the length of time required to complete the contact tracing investigation," the district said in a statement. "The investigation is now complete, though it requires a final review by the Suffolk County DOH before it is finalized. We expect this final review to be complete by mid-day Tuesday.

"Accordingly, South Woods Middle School will remain closed for in-person learning Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

"South Woods students will again engage in a day of virtual learning, and students and staff will continue their precautionary quarantine for a second day."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.