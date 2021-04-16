COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Drops Sharply; New Breakdown Of Cases by Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island dropped sharply after peaking above 4.5 percent last week.

Long Island reported a 3.50 percent positivity rate for those tested on Wednesday, April 14, down from 3.71 percent from the day before and from 4.05 percent as recently as Friday, April 9.

Statewide, the positivity rate is approaching 3 percent, down from 3.6 percent to 3.05 percent during that same stretch, the lowest in a month.

Four new virus-related fatalities were reported in both Nassau and Suffolk in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,106 and 3,307 respectively.

There were 527 new COVID-19 laboratory-confirmed cases in Nassau, bringing the total to 175,919. In Suffolk, 627 new cases were reported, marking 192,006 confirmed infections.

As of Thursday, April 15, there were 663 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island, also significantly down, representing 0.02 percent of the region's population and leaving 34 percent of hospital beds still available.

There were 659 patients in ICU, down more than 20 over the course of the week, leaving 24 percent of beds available in Suffolk and Nassau.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on April 15:

Levittown: 5,223;

Hicksville: 4,247;

Hempstead: 4,086;

Freeport: 3,966;

East Meadow: 3,708;

Valley Stream: 3,721;

Elmont: 3,214;

Oceanside: 3,075;

Franklin Square: 3,063;

Long Beach: 3,026;

Glen Cove: 2,892;

Uniondale: 2,579;

Massapequa: 2,258;

Rockville Centre: 2,183;

Baldwin: 2,110;

Woodmere: 1,976;

Plainview: 1,963;

North Bellmore: 1,925;

North Massapequa: 1,905;

Wantagh: 1,894;

West Hempstead: 1,873;

Mineola: 1,858;

Merrick: 1,821;

Lynbrook: 1,785;

Garden City: 1,784;

East Massapequa: 1,729;

Massapequa Park: 1,705;

Bethpage: 1,674;

Seaford: 1,663.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 54,956;

Islip: 47,142;

Babylon: 26,842;

Huntington: 21,997;

Smithtown: 13,641;

Southampton: 5,538;

Riverhead: 3,502;

Southold: 1,650;

East Hampton: 1,604;

Shelter Island: 54.

There were 249,103 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Wednesday, April 14, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 6,884 newly confirmed infections for a 2.75 percent positive infection rate, down nearly a full percentage point from the day before.

As of April 15, there were 3,963 COVID-19 patients being treated in New York hospitals, down more than 125 from the day before, the lowest number since Dec. 1 last year.

There were 46 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of more than 50 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 34.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

As of April 15, 965,240 first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 596,295 have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Thanks to the extraordinary efforts and commitment of our providers and volunteers, more than half of New Yorkers who are 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than a third are fully vaccinated," Cuomo said.

"You take the vaccine, not just for yourself - you take it to keep other people safe. COVID is still with us, but if we remain "New York Tough," we can continue to reopen our economy and gradually defeat this beast."

Statewide, a total of 1,964,435 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of nearly 50 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 41,347 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic

