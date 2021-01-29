COVID-19: Long Island Drive-Thru Vaccine Site Suspends Operations Due To Weather

A drive-thru vaccination site on Long Island has been suspended due to extremely cold temperatures.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday, Jan. 29, that operations at the Jones Beach Drive-Thru Vaccination site has been suspended on Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30 due to the extreme cold resulting from the polar vortex currently impacting the state.

The weather system is producing strong winds and dropping wind-chill levels to near zero which creates safety concerns given the structure of the open-air tents currently being utilized at the site.

Anyone scheduled for vaccination during these two days is being notified of the suspension via e-mail and text message and appointments will be rescheduled.

Those rescheduled appointments will take place beginning Sunday, Jan. 31, and continue until Wednesday, Feb. 3.

"New York is currently experiencing a wave of bitter cold and strong winds and this weather has created safety concerns at the Jones Beach Mass Vaccination Site," Cuomo said. "In the interest of safety for those who work and are receiving vaccinations at Jones Beach, operations have been suspended until Sunday. New Yorkers can rest assured that no appointments will be canceled as a result and anyone scheduled for vaccination on Friday or Saturday will receive a new appointment in the coming days."

If the new appointment time given to a canceled person does not work for them, they will be provided with a contact number to identify a different time that may work better for the individual.

All other state-run mass vaccination sites remain fully operational.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.