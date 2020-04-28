COVID-19: Latest Update On Cases In Suffolk, Nassau

New testing centers for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are opening on Long Island, which has seen a stark drop in hospitalization rates as the state begins to stabilize after being punched in the gut by the virus.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said that a new testing site will be set up in Southampton this week, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 33,418 in the county as of Tuesday, April 28.

In Nassau, which has seen a 40 percent decline in hospitalization since the virus peaked, County Executive Laura Curran said that new testing sites are coming to Elmont and New Cassel, which have been hotspots. Since the outbreak, there have been 35,085 positive COVID-19 cases in Nassau.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 1,131 Suffolk residents have died from the virus, while Nassau has seen 1,647 fatalities since the outbreak began.

"Given our current trajectories, our daily improving numbers, and without any unexpected hiccups, it is my opinion, and I am saying this as my opinion, we are within striking distance of reopening parts of our economy, like some outdoor construction," Curran said this week adding that some are concerned with "quarantine fatigue."

As of Tuesday, the most cases in Nassau could be found in Hempstead (1,764 cases), followed by Freeport (1,266), Elmont (1,056), Valley Stream (965), Uniondale (924), Levittown (835), Hicksville (826), East Meadow (747), Glen Cove (684), Franklin Square (660), Long Beach (631), Baldwin (560), Woodmere (509), and North Valley Stream (502).

In Suffolk, the most cases have been reported in Islip (9,762), ahead of Brookhaven (6,948), Babylon (5,438), Huntington (3,887), and Smithtown (1,763). Other cases were reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, East Hampton, and Shelter Island.

Statewide, there have been more than 295,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have resulted in a total of 16,559 deaths since the outbreak began, including 337 in the past 24 hours. The hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients is down, though there were approximately 900 new patients in the past day.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.