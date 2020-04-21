COVID-19: Latest Rundown Of Long Island Deaths, Cases

There were less than 1,000 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Long Island overnight for the first time in more than two weeks.

In Nassau, there were 492 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 31,079 since the outbreak began, while there were 402 new cases in Suffolk, as the total topped 28,000 cases, at 28,154. There have now been 1,390 COVID-19-related deaths in Nassau and 888 in Suffolk.

There are still 1,999 COVID-19 patients in Nassau County, with an additional 1,411 in Suffolk. Long Island presently accounts for 21 percent of state's COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In Nassau, Hempstead (1,528 cases) has seen the most cases, followed by Freeport (1,091), Elmont (923), Valley Stream (863), Uniondale (776), Levittown (743), Hicksville (717), East Meadow (682), Glen Cove (614), Franklin Square (601), and Long Beach (551).

"Nassau is making real progress, but we're not out of the woods yet," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "Let's keep moving forward together."

In Suffolk, the most cases have been reported in Islip (8,051), ahead of Brookhaven (5,788), Babylon (4,602), Huntington (3,392), and Smithtown (1,517).

As of Tuesday, April 21, there have been 242,785 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, which led to 14,828 deaths. There are 800,932 COVID-19 cases across the country.

"We've paid a tremendous price to get where we are today. A tremendous price to control this beast," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We've been through difficult situations before. We went through 9/11, which was a crushing experience ... We went through Super Storm Sandy, and we're the better for it.

"It's the hard times in life that make you better and show who you are. You have to be intelligent enough to learn from them and get the messages from them.

"That's what we're doing here and we're all doing it together and collectively. Sometimes you're going to get knocked on your rear end, it happens, the question is do you get up, and what kind of person are you when you get up after being knocked on your rear end."

