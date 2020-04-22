COVID-19: Latest Rundown Of Long Island Deaths, Cases, As New Testing Facilities Open

Nearly 2,500 Long Islanders have died since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) broke out 53 days ago, according to officials.

As of Wednesday, April 22, Nassau County has a reported 31,555 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have resulted in 1,431 deaths. In Suffolk, there have been nearly 30,000 confirmed cases reported in Suffolk, resulting in 926 deaths.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran noted that two new testing facilities were opened up on Wednesday in Freeport and Hempstead. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said that there would be a testing facility opening in Coram at the Elsie Owens Health Center.

In Nassau, Hempstead (1,528 cases) has seen the most cases, followed by Freeport (1,091), Elmont (923), Valley Stream (863), Uniondale (776), Levittown (743), Hicksville (717), East Meadow (682), Glen Cove (614), Franklin Square (601), and Long Beach (551).

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in every Nassau County municipality besides Port Washington, Atlantic Beach West, and Jones Beach Barrier Island.

In Suffolk, the most cases have been reported in Islip (8,353), ahead of Brookhaven (5,992), Babylon (4,746), Huntington (3,452), and Smithtown (1,559). Other cases were reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, East Hampton, and Shelter Island.

There were 474 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New York overnight, bringing the total to 15,302 since the outbreak began 53 days ago. There have been 251,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide.

“This illness is death, and what’s worse than death?" New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Is there economic hardship? Yes, and it’s very bad, but it’s not death.

"Is there emotional stress from being locked in the house? Still very bad, but it’s not death. Domestic violence reports are increasing, and that’s very bad, but it’s not death.

“This is a profound moment in history. Our actions now will shape our future. We won’t have to wait 10 years for analysis and a retrospective to see how it shaped our future, we’ll see that in three, four, five days.

"It’s that pressing and every decision we make is going to affect how we come out of this and how fast we come out of this.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.