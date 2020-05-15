COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Hospitalization Trends, Cases

Long Island is among five regions in New York that will remain paused for an additional two weeks as it continues to recover from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Though hospitalizations are down, Long Island still is among the regions that have not met the criteria set forth by the state before being allowed to enter phase I of its reopening plan.

According to the Department of Health, Long Island:

Has not seen a 14-day decline in hospital deaths, or fewer than five deaths over a three-day average;

Has not seen more than two hospitalizations for COVID-19 per 100,000 residents,

Does not have the required 30 percent available threshold of hospital beds.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 were down 35 in Nassau County, with 677 patients still being treated for the virus. In Suffolk, there were 21 fewer COVID-19 patients in county hospitals, with the total dropping to 554.

According to the state Department of Health, 127,251 Nassau County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 38,864 (30.5 percent) testing positive. In Suffolk, 126,829 residents have been tested, with 37,719 testing positive for the virus.

Since the outbreak began in early March, 2,027 Nassau and 1,709 Suffolk residents have died from COVID-19.

Hempstead still has the highest volume of cases (2,066) in Nassau, followed by Freeport (1,529), Elmont (1,236), Valley Stream (1,117), Uniondale (1,069), Levittown (962), Hicksville (940), East Meadow (864), Glen Cove (808), Franklin Square (739), Long Beach (713), Baldwin (643), Roosevelt (602), Woodmere (553), North Valley Stream (577), New Cassel (568), and Oceanside (538).

In Suffolk, Islip has seen the most cases, with 12,116 COVID-19 cases, ahead of Brookhaven (9,249), Babylon (6,879), Huntington (5,025), and Smithtown (2,411). More than 265 cases are also reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, and East Hampton.

There were 132 new COVID-19-related deaths in New York overnight, as the total rose to 22,304 since the outbreak began. There have been 1,338,048 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 345,813 testing positive, though the infection, hospitalization and fatality rate continues to trend down.

