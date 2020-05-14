COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Hospitalization Trends, Cases

There have now been nearly 250,000 people tested and more than 76,000 confirmed positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Long Island as the region looks to begin the process of reopening the economy.

In Nassau County, the state Department of Health is reporting that 124,888 residents have been tested, resulting in 38,743 (31 percent) positive cases. In Suffolk County, 124,052 people have been tested, which has led to 37,544 (30.3 percent) positive cases in residents.

Since the outbreak began in early March, there have been 2,016 COVID-19-related deaths in Nassau, and 1,697 in Suffolk.

Hempstead has the highest volume of cases (2,039) in Nassau, followed by Freeport (1,482), Elmont (1,220), Valley Stream (1,104), Uniondale (1,077), Levittown (954), Hicksville (924), East Meadow (850), Glen Cove (789), Franklin Square (739), Long Beach (707), Baldwin (636), Roosevelt (592), Woodmere (553), North Valley Stream (565), New Cassel (555), and Oceanside (529).

In Suffolk, Islip has seen the most cases, with 12,020 COVID-19 cases, ahead of Brookhaven (9,156), Babylon (6,824), Huntington (4,982), and Smithtown (2,400). More than 265 cases are also reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, and East Hampton.

Long Island has met only four of seven metrics laid out by the state before regions are permitted to reopen. The rate of new hospitalizations over a three-day average is too high, there are too few available hospital beds, and there hasn’t been enough of a decline in hospitalization deaths, per the state’s requirements.

According to the state Department of Health, as of Wednesday, May 14, 1,298,757 New Yorkers have now been tested for COVID-19, with 343,051 testing positive. Statewide, there have been 22,170 COVID-19-related fatalities.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.