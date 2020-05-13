COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Hospitalization Trends, Cases

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hospitalization, death, and infection rate continue to drop on Long Island, though the region may still be weeks away from reopening the first phase of businesses.

As of Wednesday, May 13, Long Island has met only five of seven metrics laid out by the state before regions are permitted to reopen. The rate of new hospitalizations over a three-day average are too high, and there hasn’t been enough of a decline in hospitalization deaths, per the state’s requirements.

In Nassau County, 122,255 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 38,587 (31.6 percent) testing positive for the virus, according to the state Department of Health. In Suffolk, 120,823 people have been taken, with 37,305 (30.9 percent) testing positive.

Since the outbreak began in early March, 2,004 Nassau residents have died from COVID-19, while there have been 1,680 reported fatalities in Suffolk.

Hempstead has the highest volume of cases (2,035) in Nassau, followed by Freeport (1,480), Elmont (1,220), Valley Stream (1,101), Uniondale (1,073), Levittown (950), Hicksville (921), East Meadow (848), Glen Cove (789), Franklin Square (737), Long Beach (705), Baldwin (634), Roosevelt (590), Woodmere (553), North Valley Stream (565), New Cassel (554), and Oceanside (524).

In Suffolk, Islip continues to lead the way with 11,953 COVID-19 cases, ahead of Brookhaven (9,084), Babylon (6,774), Huntington (4,960), and Smithtown (2,390). More than 265 cases are also reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, and East Hampton.

As of Wednesday, May 13, there have been 1,258,907 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 340,661 testing positive for the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health. Since the outbreak began in early March, there have been 22,013 COVID-19 fatalities, including 166 in the past 24 hours.

