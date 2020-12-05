COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Hospitalization Trends, Cases

Long Island continues to see new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), though the region is approaching the minimum criteria to begin reopening the economy.

In Nassau County, 119,881 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 38,434 testing positive, according to the state Department of Health. In Suffolk County, 117,873 residents have been tested, resulting in 37,062 positive tests.

There have been 1,991 COVID-19-related deaths in Nassau, while 1,654 Suffolk residents have died from the virus.

Hospitalization numbers were not provided by the state, though Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone made note that the county was under 600 COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the first time since March, while hospitalization rates continue to drop in each county.

Both the mid-Hudson Valley and Long Island met five of the seven necessary criteria, with both still not having a 14-day decline in hospital deaths or fewer than five deaths on a three-day average, as well as less than two new hospitalizations per 100,000 on a three-day average.

“We can measure this, and you can look at each individual region and see where they are by this criteria,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Monday, May 11 at Rochester Regional Health in Irondequoit. “Some regions are ready to go today, and just need to get some logistical pieces in order, others are close.

Hempstead has the highest volume of cases (2,035) in Nassau, followed by Freeport (1,480), Elmont (1,220), Valley Stream (1,101), Uniondale (1,073), Levittown (950), Hicksville (921), East Meadow (848), Glen Cove (789), Franklin Square (737), Long Beach (705), Baldwin (634), Roosevelt (590), Woodmere (553), North Valley Stream (565), New Cassel (554), and Oceanside (524).

In Suffolk, Islip leads the way with 11,855 COVID-19 cases, ahead of Brookhaven (9,021), Babylon (6,730), Huntington (4,933), and Smithtown (2,368). More than 250 cases were also reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, and East Hampton.

