Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Northwell Discharges 10,000th Patient During Pandemic
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Hospitalization Trends, Cases

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Suffolk County COVID-19 map on Monday, May 11, 2020. Photo Credit: Suffolk County
The Nassau County COVID-19 map on Monday, May 11, 2020. Photo Credit: Nassau County

The number of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Long Island continues to drop, as the hospitalization, death, and intubation rates continue to trend downward across New York State.

In Nassau County, there were 120 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 38,337 since the outbreak began in early March. There were 209 new cases in Suffolk County, as the total climbed to 36,911.

There have been 1,973 Nassau County residents who died from COVID-19, while there have been 1,639 fatalities of Suffolk residents.

Hempstead has the highest volume of cases (2,018) in Nassau, followed by Freeport (1,472), Elmont (1,209), Valley Stream (1,090), Uniondale (1,065), Levittown (946), Hicksville (914), East Meadow (838), Glen Cove (785), Franklin Square (736), Long Beach (701), Baldwin (627), Roosevelt (585), Woodmere (542), North Valley Stream (561), New Cassel (552), and Oceanside (524).

In Suffolk, Islip leads the way with 11,743 COVID-19 cases, ahead of Brookhaven (8,942), Babylon (6,667), Huntington (4,905), and Smithtown (2,356). More than 250 cases were also reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, and East Hampton.

According to the Department of Health, there have been 1,204,650 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 337,055 testing positive for the virus. There have been 21,478 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in New York.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.