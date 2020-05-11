COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Hospitalization Trends, Cases

The number of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Long Island continues to drop, as the hospitalization, death, and intubation rates continue to trend downward across New York State.

In Nassau County, there were 120 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 38,337 since the outbreak began in early March. There were 209 new cases in Suffolk County, as the total climbed to 36,911.

There have been 1,973 Nassau County residents who died from COVID-19, while there have been 1,639 fatalities of Suffolk residents.

Hempstead has the highest volume of cases (2,018) in Nassau, followed by Freeport (1,472), Elmont (1,209), Valley Stream (1,090), Uniondale (1,065), Levittown (946), Hicksville (914), East Meadow (838), Glen Cove (785), Franklin Square (736), Long Beach (701), Baldwin (627), Roosevelt (585), Woodmere (542), North Valley Stream (561), New Cassel (552), and Oceanside (524).

In Suffolk, Islip leads the way with 11,743 COVID-19 cases, ahead of Brookhaven (8,942), Babylon (6,667), Huntington (4,905), and Smithtown (2,356). More than 250 cases were also reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, and East Hampton.

According to the Department of Health, there have been 1,204,650 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 337,055 testing positive for the virus. There have been 21,478 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in New York.

