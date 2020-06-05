COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths

Nearly 20 percent of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past several days came from Long Island, according to new data released by the state.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing, held on Long Island Wednesday, May 6 at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state has been having hospitals provide information about new COVID-19 patients to help them “target their efforts” in combating the virus.

The preliminary survey included 1,269 responses from 113 hospitals across the state over the course of three days, which found that 18 percent of new COVID-19 patients came from Long Island.

"We're seeing hospitalizations going down, but that's still around 600 new cases," Cuomo said. "Sure, it's down from 1,000 from a week ago, and it's nowhere near where we were, but that's still 600 new COVID cases walking in the doors of our hospital."

In Nassau, 105,444 residents have been tested, with 37,152 testing positive and 1,818 deaths. There have been a total of 101,975 Suffolk County residents tested for COVID-19, resulting in 35,275 positive tests and 1,296 fatalities.

Hempstead still had the highest volume of cases (1,917) in Nassau, followed by Freeport (1,386), Elmont (1,135), Valley Stream (1,022), Uniondale (1,013), Levittown (896), Hicksville (871), East Meadow (798), Glen Cove (742), Franklin Square (692), Long Beach (662), Baldwin (599), Woodmere (547), Roosevelt (536), and North Valley Stream (527).

In Suffolk, Islip has become the first town to top 11,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 11,154, ahead of Brookhaven (8,400), Babylon (6,289), Huntington (4,672), and Smithtown (2,206). More than 150 cases were also reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, and East Hampton.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 1,028,899 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 321,192 confirmed positive-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in 19,645 deaths, though hospitalization rates, new COVID-19 patients, and intubations continue to trend downward.

