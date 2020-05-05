COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths

Hospitalizations continue dropping in Nassau County, though there has been an uptick in Suffolk County for the second straight day.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said that there has been a slight drop in hospitalizations in the county for the 20th straight day, down to slightly more than 1,000 as of Tuesday, May 5.

In Suffolk, County Executive Steve Bellone said that there were 18 more people hospitalized with the virus, up for the second day in a row.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 105,444 people tested for COVID-19 in Nassau County, resulting in 37,152 positive tests (187 new) and 1,818 fatalities in county residents.

In Suffolk, 101,975 people have been tested, with 35,275 positive tests and 1,296 deaths.

In Nassau, Hempstead still had the highest volume of cases (1,917), followed by Freeport (1,386), Elmont (1,135), Valley Stream (1,022), Uniondale (1,013), Levittown (896), Hicksville (871), East Meadow (798), Glen Cove (742), Franklin Square (692), Long Beach (662), Baldwin (599), Woodmere (547), Roosevelt (536), and North Valley Stream (527).

In Suffolk, Islip has become the first town to approach 11,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 10,958, ahead of Brookhaven (8,243), Babylon (6,179), Huntington (4,586), and Smithtown (2,160). More than 150 cases were also reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, and East Hampton.

According to the Department of Health, since the outbreak began in New York in early March, there have been 1,028,899 people tested, resulting in 321,192 positive tests. There have been 19,645 New Yorkers who died from COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

