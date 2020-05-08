COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases, Deaths

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, hospitalization, and death rates continue to trend in the right direction on Long Island, though there were still hundreds of newly reported positive cases of the virus overnight.

In Suffolk, there was 264 newly reported cases of COVID-19, while Nassau saw an additional 219 residents test positive for the virus, though dozens of COVID-19 patients continue to be released from Long Island hospitals daily.

In Nassau, 111,917 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 37,812 testing positive and 1,918 deaths. There have been a total of 109,112 Suffolk County residents tested for COVID-19, resulting in 36,223 positive tests and 1,568 fatalities.

Hempstead still had the highest volume of cases (1,939) in Nassau, followed by Freeport (1,407), Elmont (1,149), Valley Stream (1,037), Uniondale (1,026), Levittown (907), Hicksville (880), East Meadow (808), Glen Cove (747), Franklin Square (700), Long Beach (671), Baldwin (608), Roosevelt (560), Woodmere (542), North Valley Stream (535), New Cassel (530), and Oceanside (502).

In Suffolk, Islip leads the way with 11,528 COVID-19 cases, ahead of Brookhaven (8,777), Babylon (6,546), Huntington (4,855), and Smithtown (2,314). More than 250 cases were also reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, and East Hampton.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 1,121,543 people have been tested, with 330,407 testing positive for COVID-19. There have been 21,045 COVID-19 deaths statewide since the outbreak began.

