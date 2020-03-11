Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
The Suffolk County COVID-19 map on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo Credit: Suffolk County
The Nassau County COVID-19 map on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo Credit: Nassau County

There were nearly 400 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Long Island as the positive infection rate saw a slight uptick, according to data released Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health was reporting 176 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 195 in Nassau, according to the latest data released. There have now been nearly 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in both Nassau and Suffolk County since the pandemic began.

There has been a total of 1,112,702 COVID-19 tests administered in Suffolk, resulting in 49,780 (4.5 percent) positive cases. In Nassau, there have been 50,602 positive cases out of 1,103,711 tests (4.6 percent).

There were no new virus-related deaths overnight. Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,021 COVID-19 fatalities in Suffolk and 2,216 in Nassau.

In the past week, Long Island has seen a slight uptick in its positive infection rate in those tested. The latest data from the state Department of Health:

  • Thursday, Oct. 29: 19,891 tests administered, resulting in 268 (1.3 percent) positive cases;
  • Friday, Oct. 30: 18,246 tests administered, resulting in 242 (1.4 percent) positive cases;
  • Saturday, Oct. 31: 20,181 tests administered, resulting in 283 (1.4 percent) positive cases;
  • Sunday, Nov. 1: 12,741 tests administered, resulting in 179 (1.4 percent) positive cases.

  • Monday, Nov. 2: 20,292 tests administered, resulting in 371 (1.8 percent) positive cases;

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of Tuesday, Nov. 3:

  • Islip: 14,571;
  • Brookhaven: 11,998;
  • Babylon: 8,053;
  • Huntington: 6,278;
  • Smithtown: 3,196;
  • Southampton: 1,388;
  • Riverhead: 904;
  • Southold: 468;
  • East Hampton: 304;
  • Shelter Island: 13.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

  • Hempstead: 2,568;
  • Freeport: 1,922;
  • Elmont: 1,547;
  • Uniondale: 1,505;
  • Valley Stream: 1,390;
  • Levittown: 1,372;
  • Hicksville: 1,257;
  • East Meadow: 1,146;
  • Glen Cove: 1,102;
  • Franklin Square: 974;
  • Long Beach: 967;
  • Woodmere: 879;
  • Baldwin: 803;
  • Oceanside: 747;
  • Roosevelt: 754;
  • North Valley Stream: 720;
  • New Cassel: 721.

In the past 24 hours, there were 127,869 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 2,321 positive cases, a 1.81 percent infection rate. Hospitalizations are up to 1,227 and there were 14 new virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 14,900,623 COVID-19 tests, with 513,689 testing positive. A total of 25,853 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

