COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality

There were nearly 400 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Long Island as the positive infection rate saw a slight uptick, according to data released Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In Nassau, the state Department of Health was reporting 176 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 195 in Nassau, according to the latest data released. There have now been nearly 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in both Nassau and Suffolk County since the pandemic began.
There has been a total of 1,112,702 COVID-19 tests administered in Suffolk, resulting in 49,780 (4.5 percent) positive cases. In Nassau, there have been 50,602 positive cases out of 1,103,711 tests (4.6 percent).
There were no new virus-related deaths overnight. Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,021 COVID-19 fatalities in Suffolk and 2,216 in Nassau.
In the past week, Long Island has seen a slight uptick in its positive infection rate in those tested. The latest data from the state Department of Health:
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 19,891 tests administered, resulting in 268 (1.3 percent) positive cases;
- Friday, Oct. 30: 18,246 tests administered, resulting in 242 (1.4 percent) positive cases;
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 20,181 tests administered, resulting in 283 (1.4 percent) positive cases;
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 12,741 tests administered, resulting in 179 (1.4 percent) positive cases.
Monday, Nov. 2: 20,292 tests administered, resulting in 371 (1.8 percent) positive cases;
A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of Tuesday, Nov. 3:
- Islip: 14,571;
- Brookhaven: 11,998;
- Babylon: 8,053;
- Huntington: 6,278;
- Smithtown: 3,196;
- Southampton: 1,388;
- Riverhead: 904;
- Southold: 468;
- East Hampton: 304;
- Shelter Island: 13.
The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:
- Hempstead: 2,568;
- Freeport: 1,922;
- Elmont: 1,547;
- Uniondale: 1,505;
- Valley Stream: 1,390;
- Levittown: 1,372;
- Hicksville: 1,257;
- East Meadow: 1,146;
- Glen Cove: 1,102;
- Franklin Square: 974;
- Long Beach: 967;
- Woodmere: 879;
- Baldwin: 803;
- Oceanside: 747;
- Roosevelt: 754;
- North Valley Stream: 720;
- New Cassel: 721.
In the past 24 hours, there were 127,869 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 2,321 positive cases, a 1.81 percent infection rate. Hospitalizations are up to 1,227 and there were 14 new virus-related deaths.
Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 14,900,623 COVID-19 tests, with 513,689 testing positive. A total of 25,853 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.