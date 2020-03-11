COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality

There were nearly 400 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Long Island as the positive infection rate saw a slight uptick, according to data released Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health was reporting 176 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 195 in Nassau, according to the latest data released. There have now been nearly 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in both Nassau and Suffolk County since the pandemic began.

There has been a total of 1,112,702 COVID-19 tests administered in Suffolk, resulting in 49,780 (4.5 percent) positive cases. In Nassau, there have been 50,602 positive cases out of 1,103,711 tests (4.6 percent).

There were no new virus-related deaths overnight. Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,021 COVID-19 fatalities in Suffolk and 2,216 in Nassau.

In the past week, Long Island has seen a slight uptick in its positive infection rate in those tested. The latest data from the state Department of Health:

Thursday, Oct. 29: 19,891 tests administered, resulting in 268 (1.3 percent) positive cases;

Friday, Oct. 30: 18,246 tests administered, resulting in 242 (1.4 percent) positive cases;

Saturday, Oct. 31: 20,181 tests administered, resulting in 283 (1.4 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Nov. 1: 12,741 tests administered, resulting in 179 (1.4 percent) positive cases.

Monday, Nov. 2: 20,292 tests administered, resulting in 371 (1.8 percent) positive cases;

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of Tuesday, Nov. 3:

Islip: 14,571;

Brookhaven: 11,998;

Babylon: 8,053;

Huntington: 6,278;

Smithtown: 3,196;

Southampton: 1,388;

Riverhead: 904;

Southold: 468;

East Hampton: 304;

Shelter Island: 13.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,568;

Freeport: 1,922;

Elmont: 1,547;

Uniondale: 1,505;

Valley Stream: 1,390;

Levittown: 1,372;

Hicksville: 1,257;

East Meadow: 1,146;

Glen Cove: 1,102;

Franklin Square: 974;

Long Beach: 967;

Woodmere: 879;

Baldwin: 803;

Oceanside: 747;

Roosevelt: 754;

North Valley Stream: 720;

New Cassel: 721.

In the past 24 hours, there were 127,869 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 2,321 positive cases, a 1.81 percent infection rate. Hospitalizations are up to 1,227 and there were 14 new virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 14,900,623 COVID-19 tests, with 513,689 testing positive. A total of 25,853 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

