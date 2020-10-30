COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality

Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases were reported on Long Island as the region and state continue to see a rise in the numbers as temperatures continue to drop.

There have now been nearly 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in both Nassau and Suffolk County since the pandemic began.

There has been a total of 1,068,890 COVID-19 tests administered in Suffolk, resulting in 49,198 (4.6 percent) positive cases. In Nassau, there have been 49,841 positive cases out of 1,056,172 tests.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,021 COVID-19 fatalities in Suffolk and 2,215 in Nassau.

In the past week, Long Island has seen a slight uptick in its positive infection rate in those tested. The latest data from the state Department of Health:

Saturday, Oct. 24: 15,875 tests administered, resulting in 210 (1.3 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Oct. 25: 10,112 tests administered, resulting in 119 (1.2 percent) positive cases;

Monday, Oct. 26: 14,853 tests administered, resulting in 231 (1.6 percent) positive cases;

Tuesday, Oct. 27: 17,286 tests administered, resulting in 2336 (1.9 percent) positive cases;

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 25,397 tests administered, resulting in 378 (1.5 percent) positive cases.

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of Friday, Oct. 30:

Islip: 14,495;

Brookhaven: 11,875;

Babylon: 7,980;

Huntington: 6,227;

Smithtown: 3,155;

Southampton: 1,351;

Riverhead: 885;

Southold: 457;

East Hampton: 285;

Shelter Island: 11.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,550;

Freeport: 1,903;

Elmont: 1,540;

Uniondale: 1,495;

Valley Stream: 1,136;

Levittown: 1,346;

Hicksville: 1,241;

East Meadow: 1,136;

Glen Cove: 1,086;

Franklin Square: 964;

Long Beach: 953;

Woodmere: 840;

Baldwin: 795;

Oceanside: 740;

Roosevelt: 741;

North Valley Stream: 712;

New Cassel: 708.

In the past 24 hours, there were 146,885 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 2,255 positive cases, a 1.53 percent infection rate. Hospitalizations are up to 1,085 and there were 12 new virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 14,243,871 COVID-19 tests, with 503,176 testing positive. A total of 25,792 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

