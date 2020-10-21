COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality

Long Island saw a small spike in COVID-19 overnight, with nearly 250 newly reported cases, though testing was ramped up.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health is reporting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, a total of 133 new positive cases out of 7,970 tested in the past 24 hours.

In Suffolk, there were 113 new cases out of 7,837 who were tested for the virus, with the infection rate in both counties jumping slightly.

There have now been 48,864 positive COVID-19 cases out of 988,035 tests administered in Nassau, and 48,234 confirmed cases in Suffolk out of 1,000,400 tests that have been administered since March.

The recent daily positive infection rate for those tested on Long Island:

Thursday, Oct. 15 : 18,761 tests administered resulting in 209 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

: 18,761 tests administered resulting in 209 (1.1 percent) positive cases; Friday, Oct. 16: 23,840 tests administered resulting in 243 (1 percent) positive cases;

23,840 tests administered resulting in 243 (1 percent) positive cases; Saturday, Oct. 17 : 17,937 tests administered resulting in 190 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

: 17,937 tests administered resulting in 190 (1.1 percent) positive cases; Sunday, Oct. 18 : 11,076 tests administered resulting in 112 (1 percent) positive cases;

: 11,076 tests administered resulting in 112 (1 percent) positive cases; Monday, Oct. 19 : 12,912 tests administered resulting in 115 (0.9 percent) positive cases.

: 12,912 tests administered resulting in 115 (0.9 percent) positive cases. Tuesday, Oct. 20: 15,807 tests administered resulting in 246 (1.6 percent) positive cases.

Long Island has seen a rolling average of approximately 1 percent over the past seven days in the region after seeing a slight uptick in cases.

There were no new deaths reported, and there have been 2,208 COVID-19-related deaths in Nassau County, and 2,019 in Suffolk.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of Wednesday, Oct. 21:

Islip: 14,252;

Brookhaven: 11,541;

Babylon: 7,836;

Huntington: 6,109;

Smithtown: 3,079;

Southampton: 1,289;

Riverhead: 845;

Southold: 437;

East Hampton: 278;

Shelter Island: 10.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,502;

Freeport: 1,867;

Elmont: 1,517;

Uniondale: 1,467;

Valley Stream: 1,359;

Levittown: 1,301;

Hicksville: 1,203;

East Meadow: 1,108;

Glen Cove: 1,057;

Franklin Square: 948;

Long Beach: 907;

Woodmere: 830;

Baldwin: 784;

Oceanside: 720;

Roosevelt: 718;

North Valley Stream: 692;

Oceanside: 684;

New Cassel: 683.

Statewide, there were 124,789 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 2,026 (1.62 percent) testing positive. There are currently 950 people hospitalized with the virus and there were seven new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 13,197,504 COVID-19 tests, with 488,506 testing positive. A total of 25,679 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

