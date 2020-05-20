COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Hospitalization Trends, Cases As Long Island Eyes Reopening

Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hospitalization, fatality, and infection rates continue to trend downward on Long Island as the region eyes the beginning phases of reopening.

With 73 new positive COVID-19 cases in Nassau County, 36,368 residents have now tested positive, while in Suffolk, there were 84 new positive tests, as the total rose to 38,411 since the outbreak began in mid-March.

In Nassau, 2,065 residents have died from COVID-19, while 1,791 Suffolk residents have died from the virus.

There are currently fewer than 600 people in Nassau and 500 people in Suffolk still hospitalized on Long Island being treated for COVID-19.

Before Long Island can begin phase one of reopening, the region needs to hit the state dashboard's hospital deaths metric. To do so, a region must experience 14 days of declining hospital deaths or an average of five deaths or fewer per day over the most recent three days of data.

According to the most recent state data , Long Island had six days of declining hospital deaths and an average of 13 hospital deaths per day over the past three days.

Hempstead still has the highest volume of cases (2,066) in Nassau, followed by Freeport (2,124), Elmont (1,263), Valley Stream (1,136), Uniondale (1,132), Levittown (978), Hicksville (960), East Meadow (880), Glen Cove (832), Franklin Square (765), Long Beach (725), Baldwin (657), Roosevelt (614), North Valley Stream (587), Woodmere (573), New Cassel (568), and Oceanside (546).

In Suffolk, Islip has seen the most cases, with 12,304 COVID-19 cases, ahead of Brookhaven (9,456), Babylon (6,972), Huntington (5,088), and Smithtown (2,454). More than 270 cases are also reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, and East Hampton.

According to the state Department of Health, 1,467,739 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 352,845 testing positive for the virus as of Wednesday, May 20. There have been 22,843 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.