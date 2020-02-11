COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality

There were less than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported on Long Island as the infection rate held steady over the weekend while it fluctuated wildly in other parts of the state.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health was reporting 66 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 113 in Nassau, according to the latest data released. There have now been nearly 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in both Nassau and Suffolk County since the pandemic began.

There has been a total of 1,102,775 COVID-19 tests administered in Suffolk, resulting in 49,604 (4.5 percent) positive cases. In Nassau, there have been 50,407 positive cases out of 1,093,346 tests (4.9 percent).

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,021 COVID-19 fatalities in Suffolk and 2,216 in Nassau, including one new virus-related death over the weekend.

In the past week, Long Island has seen a slight uptick in its positive infection rate in those tested. The latest data from the state Department of Health:

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 25,397 tests administered, resulting in 378 (1.3 percent) positive cases;

Thursday, Oct. 29: 19,891 tests administered, resulting in 268 (1.3 percent) positive cases;

Friday, Oct. 30: 18,246 tests administered, resulting in 242 (1.4 percent) positive cases;

Saturday, Oct. 31: 20,181 tests administered, resulting in 283 (1.4 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Nov. 1: 12,741 tests administered, resulting in 179 (1.4 percent) positive cases.

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of Monday, Nov. 2:

Islip: 14,536;

Brookhaven: 11,947;

Babylon: 8,012;

Huntington: 6,265;

Smithtown: 3,181;

Southampton: 1,365;

Riverhead: 896;

Southold: 460;

East Hampton: 290;

Shelter Island: 11.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,568;

Freeport: 1,922;

Elmont: 1,547;

Uniondale: 1,505;

Valley Stream: 1,390;

Levittown: 1,372;

Hicksville: 1,257;

East Meadow: 1,146;

Glen Cove: 1,102;

Franklin Square: 974;

Long Beach: 967;

Woodmere: 879;

Baldwin: 803;

Oceanside: 747;

Roosevelt: 754;

North Valley Stream: 720;

New Cassel: 721.

In the past 24 hours, there were 96,101 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 1,633 positive cases, a 1.70 percent infection rate. Hospitalizations are up to 1,151 and there were 14 new virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 14,772,754 COVID-19 tests, with 511,368 testing positive. A total of 25,838 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

