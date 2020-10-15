COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Town

Long Island saw less than 200 new COVID-19 cases as Nassau and Suffolk county officials continue combating the pandemic.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health is reporting 88 new positive cases out of 7,980 tested in the past 24 hours.

In Suffolk, there were 81 new cases out of 7,801 who were tested for the virus, keeping the infection rate slightly above 1 percent, well below what some other counties and regions are experiencing in the state.

There have now been 48,272 positive COVID-19 cases out of 937,383 (5.1 percent, down from 5.5 percent) tests administered in Nassau, and 47,711 confirmed cases in Suffolk out of 950,719 (5 percent, down from 5.3 percent) tests that have been administered since March.

The recent daily positive infection rate for those tested on Long Island:

Saturday, Oct. 10: 16,962 tests administered resulting in 166 (1 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Oct. 11: 10,832 tests administered resulting in 127 (1.2 percent) positive cases;

Monday, Oct. 12: 14,942 tests administered resulting in 169 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

Tuesday, Oct. 13: 15,304 tests administered resulting in 154 (1 percent) positive cases;

Wednesday, Oct. 14: 15,781 tests administered resulting in 169 (1.1 percent) positive cases.

Long Island has seen a rolling average of approximately 1 percent over the past seven days in the region, though there have been some caution signs in recent weeks.

There have been 2,205 COVID-19-related deaths in Nassau County, and 2,017 in Suffolk County.

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of Thursday, Oct. 15:

Islip: 14,093;

Brookhaven: 11,408;

Babylon: 7,765;

Huntington: 6,038;

Smithtown: 3,033;

Southampton: 1,270;

Riverhead: 836;

Southold: 430;

East Hampton:271;

Shelter Island: 10.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,487;

Freeport: 1,851;

Elmont: 1,506;

Uniondale: 1,462;

Valley Stream: 1,335;

Levittown: 1,271;

Hicksville: 1,189;

East Meadow: 1,100;

Glen Cove: 1,046;

Franklin Square: 942;

Long Beach: 893;

Woodmere: 810;

Baldwin: 778;

Oceanside: 711;

Roosevelt: 711;

North Valley Stream: 688;

Oceanside: 684;

New Cassel: 672.

Statewide, there were 133,212 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,460 (1.09 percent) testing positive. There are currently 897 people hospitalized with the virus, down from 938 people and there were 13 new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 12,475,392 COVID-19 tests, with 479,400 testing positive. A total of 25,618 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

