COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality

Long Island saw a slight uptick with slightly less than 200 new COVID-19 cases reported as Nassau and Suffolk officials continue combating the pandemic amid a nationwide increase in new cases.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health is reporting 101 new positive cases out of 8,982 tested in the past 24 hours.

In Suffolk, there were 91 new cases out of 9,115 who were tested for the virus, keeping the infection rate at approximately 1 percent, well below what some other counties and regions are experiencing in the state, where COVID-19 hotspots have cropped up.

Both Nassau and Suffolk have now administered more than 1 million tests each.

There have now been 49,042 positive COVID-19 cases out of 1,004,105 (4.9 percent, down from 5 percent) tests administered in Nassau, and 48399 confirmed cases in Suffolk out of 1,017,658 (4.8 percent, down from 4,9 percent) tests that have been administered since March.

The recent daily positive infection rate for those tested on Long Island:

Saturday, Oct. 17: 17,937 tests administered resulting in 190 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Oct. 18: 11,076 tests administered resulting in 112 (1 percent) positive cases;

Monday, Oct. 19: 12,912 tests administered resulting in 115 (0.9 percent) positive cases.

Tuesday, Oct. 20: 15,807 tests administered resulting in 246 (1.6 percent) positive cases;

Wednesday, Oct. 21: 15,231 tests administered resulting in 151 (1 percent) positive cases;

Thursday, Oct. 22: 18,097 tests administered resulting in 192 (1.1 percent) positive cases.

Long Island has seen a rolling average of approximately 1 percent over the past seven days in the region, though there have been some caution signs in recent weeks.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nassau County, where the total stayed at 2,208, while there was one new death reported in Suffolk, bringing the total to 2,019.

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of Friday, Oct. 23:

Islip: 14,287;

Brookhaven: 11,592;

Babylon: 7,856;

Huntington: 6,136;

Smithtown: 3,094;

Southampton: 1,302;

Riverhead: 850;

Southold: 443;

East Hampton: 278;

Shelter Island: 10.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,512;

Freeport: 1,878;

Elmont: 1,521;

Uniondale: 1,474;

Valley Stream: 1,363;

Levittown: 1,311;

Hicksville: 1,214;

East Meadow: 1,116;

Glen Cove: 1,062;

Franklin Square: 952;

Long Beach: 920;

Woodmere: 840;

Baldwin: 790;

Oceanside: 723;

Roosevelt: 724;

North Valley Stream: 697;

New Cassel: 689.

Statewide, there were 141,508 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,637 (1.15 percent) testing positive. There are currently 1,023 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from 986 and there were 11 new virus-related fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 13,474,353 COVID-19 tests, with 491,771 testing positive. A total of 25,705 New Yorkers have died since mid-March

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.